Cotton Collapsing on Friday, with Outside Pressure

Cottonfutures are down 105 to 256 points across the front months so far on Friday. The dollar index is back up 171 points, with crude oil futures back down $1.64/barrel to add pressure.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a high in the first month of the marketing year at 207,512 RB in 2024/25 cotton business, with 8,367 RB for 2025/26. Pakistan was the lead buyer of the current crop at 71,400 RB, with 41,800 RB to India. Export shipments were at 164,147 RB, buck up from the previous week, with 36,300 RB to China and 30,600 RB to Pakistan.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 1,475 bales at an average price of 65.41 cents on Thursday. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 5, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 65 points on September 5 at 81.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 29 points from the week prior on Thursday to 57.27 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 68.12, down 132 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 69.92, down 133 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 71.26, down 125 points

