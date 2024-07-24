Cotton Collapsing Already on Wednesday AM Trade

Wednesday morning cotton market action has prices down 84 to 148 points. Cotton futures had another ugly day on Tuesday if you are futures bull or producer with unsold inventory. Prices settled 63 to 210 points lower, with thinly traded October the softest. Active December was down 114 points (1.14 cents/pound). The US dollar index was higher, with September futures back above the 104 mark. Crude oil also added pressure by dropping $1.44 per barrel to $76.96.

Cotton crop condition ratings saw a boost this week, up 8% to 53% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index rose 20 points to 339.

ICE cotton stocks were down 1,674 bales on July 19 from decertification, leaving 38,466 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 115 points on July 22 at 81.05 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was raised 34 points to 56.42 cents/lb, last week and is in effect through Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 69.48, down 114 points, currently down 148 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.36, down 115 points, currently down 144 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.82, down 108 points, currently down 141 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.