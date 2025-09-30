Stocks

Cotton Collapses into the Close

September 30, 2025 — 06:05 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures were under pressure on Monday with contracts closing 75 to 90 points in the red. The US dollar index was down $0.199 on the day to $97.625. Losses of $2.55 in the crude oil market from a potential Israeli/Hamas ceasefire added pressure.

The NASS Crop Progress report indicated a total of 67% of the US cotton crop with bolls opening and behind the 69% average, with harvest matching the average pace at 16%. Cotton conditions were listed at 47% good/excellent, steady with last week, as the Brugler500 index was up 2 points to 335.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Friday’s online auction from The Seam showed 1,187 sales at an average price of 62.46 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 77.70 cents on September 26. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/26, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 41 points last week at 54.38 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 63.05, down 90 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 65.5, down 78 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 67.44, down 75 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.