Cotton Closes with Weakness on Monday

Cotton futures posted 12 to 39 point losses on the Monday session. The outside markets were supportive on the day. Crude oil futures were up another $0.30/barrel, with the US dollar index down $0.175 on the day.

Friday’ online auction from The Seam showed 2,123 bales sold at an average price of 64.18 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 45 points on 3/14 at 78.40 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on March 14, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA increased the weekly Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 188 points last Thursday afternoon to 53.76 cents/lb.

Commodity Bulletin:

May 25 Cotton closed at 66.98, down 39 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.24, down 36 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 69.86, down 12 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.