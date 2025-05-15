Cotton Closes Weaker but Pulls Off Lows

Cotton futures pulled back off the lows on Thursday, closing with losses of 5 to 10 points. Crude oil prices posted losses of $1.43/barrel. The US dollar index was back down $0.193 to $100.680.

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 122,192 RB of 2024/25 upland cotton sold in the week ending on May 8, a 4-week high. Vietnam was the top buyer of 95,600 RB, with Bangladesh purchasing 26,200 RB. New crop business was tallied at 34,232 RB. Honduras was 25,400 RB of that total. Export shipments were reported at 329,176 RB in that week, a 3-week low. Of that total 120,800 RB was headed to Vietnam, with 66,200 RB to Pakistan, and 51,900 RB to Turkey.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed sales of 1,145 bales at an average price of 59.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on Wednesday at 78.00. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on May 14, with a certified stocks level of 33,100 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 91 points today to 53.90 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.43, down 5 points,

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 68.27, down 10 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.18, down 7 points

