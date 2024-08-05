News & Insights

Cotton Closes Weaker on Monday, Crop Ratings Drop

August 05, 2024 — 07:41 pm EDT

Cotton futures saw 45 to 47 point losses across most contracts on the day, pulling off early weakness. The market was dealing with some outside equity pressure. The US dollar index was down 458 points, with crude oil up 44 cents.  

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 91% of the US cotton crop squared, matching normal pace, with 60% setting boll and 8% of the crop with bolls open, both 1% faster than normal. Cotton conditions tool another hit, this week down 4% to 45% gd/ex. The Brugler500 index, taking into account all 5 NASS ratings was down 13 points to 314 and the lowest rating so far this year. 

ICE cotton stocks were down 352 bales on decertification on August 2, leaving 18,991 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 100 points on August 1 at 79.35 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points last Thursday afternoon to 53.94 cents/lb, and is in effect through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 67.78, down 47 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 69.42, down 45 points,

May 25 Cotton  closed at 70.67, down 47 points

