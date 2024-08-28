News & Insights

Cotton Closes with Triple Digit Losses

August 28, 2024 — 07:42 pm EDT

Cotton futures posted losses of 104 to 143 points across the nearbys on Wednesday. The dollar index is showing 520 point gains, at 100.975. Crude oil futures were down $1.15/barrel to add pressure via the synthetic market.

The Seam reported online cash sales of just 494 bales at an average price of 59.65 cents on Tuesday. ICE cotton stocks unchanged on August 27, leaving just 266 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 100 points on August 27 at 81.75 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.90 cents/lb for the week through Thursday, up 55 points from the week prior and will be updated tomorrow.

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 68.55, down 143 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 70.2, down 138 points,

May 25 Cotton  closed at 71.45, down 132 points

