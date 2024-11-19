Cotton Closes Near Unchanged on Monday

Cotton futures closed Monday with contracts mixed, with gains of 11 points to losses of 25 points across the board. The outside markets were supportive, as the US dollar index was down 470 points, with crude oil futures up $2.22/barrel.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated the US cotton crop was 77% harvested as of 11/17, 5 percentage points faster than normal.

The Seam reported 1,840 bales of online sales on November 15 at an average price of 72.51 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up 1,123 bales on new certifications on Thursday, at 13,187 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on 11/15 at 80.85 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 24 points last week to 58.20 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 69.02, up 11 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 70.35, up 7 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 71.57, up 6 points

More news from Barchart

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.