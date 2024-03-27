News & Insights

Cotton Closes Near Lows with 2 Cent Losses

March 27, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler

The old crop market faded by more than 2 pennies per pound on Wednesday, though the new crop futures firmed up off their session lows for the bell. New crop prices were still 82 to 96 points in the red, though Dec was 33 points off the low. 

The Seam recorded 4,299 bales sold online for 3/26 at an average gross price pf 79.32 cents. The 3/26 Cotlook A Index was 45 points higher to 96.90 cents/lb. The AWP is 72.50 cents per pound, in effect for farm program purposes through Thursday. ICE certified stocks were shown at 41,756 bales as of 3/20.

 

May 24 Cotton  closed at 90.77, down 264 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 91.44, down 242 points,

Dec 24 Cotton  closed at 83.34, down 96 points

 

