Cotton Closes Mixed on Firm Thursday Session

July 13, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

The December cotton contract stayed within a penny range on Thursday from -50 to +43 points. Front month futures were mixed within 10 points at the close. 

The weekly FAS Export Sales report showed 23k RBs of cotton export sales for the week that ended 7/6. That was the weakest sale since net cancelations in December. New crop sales were shown at 51k RBs for a net forward book of 2.309 million. That is half the forward volume from the same time last season. 

The Seam reported 6,488 bales sold on 7/12 for an average gross price of 73.97 cents. The Cotlook A Index was back up by 255 points to 92.10 cents/lb on 7/12. The AWP was lowered 56 points to 64.94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 8,926 bales as of 7/10. 

Dec 23 Cotton  closed at 81.68, up 3 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 81.75, up 2 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 81.73, down 4 points


