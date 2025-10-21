Stocks

Cotton Closes Mixed on Monday

October 21, 2025 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures closed out the Monday session mixed with contracts down 12 to 4 points higher in the nearbys. The outside markets were pressure factors, with crude oil down 5 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.188 to $98.380.

Th Friday online auction from The Seam showed 463 bales sold with an average price of 62.58 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 10/17 at 75.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1 bale on October 17, with the certified stocks level at 16,752 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 64.16, down 12 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 65.77, down 1 points,

May 26 Cotton  closed at 67.01, up 4 points

