Cotton Closes Lower on Wednesday, as Reciprocal Tariffs Announced

Cotton futures were weaker on Wednesday, with contracts closing down 40 to 47 points. Crude oil futures are back down 48 cents/barrel, as the US dollar index was $0.614 lower on the day, mostly coming following the tariff announcement.

President Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs came with reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan at 29%, Vietnam at 46%, and China at 34% (54% including the initial set of tariffs from earlier this year). Baseline tariffs of 10% were put on Turkey. They go into effect on April 9.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed 21,595 bales in online sales on Tuesday at an average price of 63.75 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 5 points on April 1at 78.85 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/1, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 97 points in on Thursday afternoon report to 53.66 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 67.8, down 45 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.71, down 47 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 70.39, down 42 points

