Cotton Closes Lower on Thursday

Cotton futures closed the Thursday session with losses 16 to 39 points across most contracts. The outside markets were supportive factors, with crude oil up $1.92/barrel and the US dollar index 52 points lower.

Export Sales data showed all upland cotton bookings improving from the week prior to 189,436 RB. That was up 11.64% from last year and the second largest total since the start of the marketing year. Vietnam was the buyer of 91,200 RB, with 32,600 RB sold to China. Shipments totaled 134,348 RB, an improvement of 36.51% from the week prior and up 1.65% from last year in the same week. Pakistan was the top destination of 50,300 RB, with 19,500 RB headed to Mexico.

The Seam reported 960 bales of online sales on October 30 at an average price of 70.06 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back up 25 points on October 30 at 82.55 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 74 points to 58.54 cents/lb per the Thursday afternoon update

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.83, down 37 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 73.46, down 39 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 74.75, down 31 points

