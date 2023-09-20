Cotton Closes Lower on Wednesday

Front month cotton futures closed 3 to 69 points in the red on Wednesday. That ended the session after a 116 point range for December contracts.

The Cotlook A Index for 9/18 was down by 155 points to 96.95 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton was lowered 1.6 cents to 71.95 cents/lb. ICE Certified Stocks from 9/18 were 7,729 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 86.86, down 66 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 87.61, down 65 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 88.13, down 55 points

