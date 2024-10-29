Cotton Closes Higher on Tuesday

Cotton futures posted Tuesday gains of 7 to 20 points on Tuesday. The outside markets ended the day as supportive factors, with crude oil back up 21 cents/barrel and the US dollar index 58 points lower.

Crop Progress data tallied 97% of the US cotton crop setting bolls, with harvest now listed at 52% complete and 6 percentage points ahead of normal. The final condition rating score showed the crop at 33% gd/ex, down 4% from last week and a Brugler500 index dropping 9 points to 286. Texas rating slipped 13 points to 252, with GA steady at 314.

The Seam reported 158 bales of online sales on October 28 at an average price of 69.25 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Monday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down another 70 points on October 28 at 82.55 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 4 points to 59.28 cents/lb last Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.74, up 20 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 74.28, up 18 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 75.39, up 20 points

