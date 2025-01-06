Cotton Closes with Gains on Monday

Cotton futures ended the Monday session with contracts up 65 to 102 points. The outside factors were mixed, as the US dollar index is down 718 points, with crude oil $0.53/barrel lower.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds adding another 4,162 contracts to their net short position as of 12/31 to 39,682 contracts.

The Seam reported 2,677 bales of online sales on January 3 at an average price of 59.86 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, at 20,113 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 1/3 at 79.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points from the previous week on Thursday at 55.03 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 68.68, up 102 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 69.82, up 101 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 70.85, up 96 points

