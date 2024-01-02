Cotton Closed Lower for New Year

Front month cotton prices were down by 57 to 107 points starting the week. Dec futures saw a 206 point range after an initial rally attempt for the new year.

The Cotton Growers Acreage Survey for 2024 shows intentions for 10.19 million acres.

The Seam reported 13,493 bales of cotton was sold online on 12/27 with an average gross price of 74.09 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index for 12/27 was a penny stronger at 90.40 cents/lb. The AWP was 36 points higher for the week at 64.16 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.94, down 106 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.08, down 107 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.86, down 97 points

