Cotton Closed Higher on Midweek Gains

Front month cotton futures ended the midweek session with 39 to 88 point gains. December was off the session high by 35 points, but is at a net 141 point gain for the week’s move.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/24 recovered by 115 points to 94.35 cents/lb. The AWP for cotton is 69.82 cents. The ICE certified stocks were 63,324.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.81, up 88 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.51, up 83 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 86.44, up 87 points

