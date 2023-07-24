Cotton Close Near Stronger

The cotton market was up 33 to 72 points at the bell on Monday. December saw a 149 point range from -47 to +102. December prices have rallied nearly 4c since their last red candle on 7/14.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF has dryness for Southern Plains and Delta this coming week. Northeastern AR, S.E. GA, and N. KS are all that register, even there fields will see less than 1/2” through the week.

USDA’s NASS data showed 78% of the cotton crop was squaring and 37% was setting bolls as of 7/23. That was 1% point and 2ppts behind average respectively. NASS rated the crop 24% P/VP and 46% G/E for a Brugler500 score of 321. That was up from 312 last week as KS improved a sharp 30 points. NC, TN, and VA dropped in condition ratings compared to last week.

The Seam reported 4,562 bales were sold at an average price of 80.01 cents/lb for 7/20. The Cotlook A Index for 7/21 increased by 55 points to 94.35 cents. The AWP for the week is 66.18 cents.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 85.16, up 68 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 85.15, up 72 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 85.1, up 62 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.