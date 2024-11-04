Cotton Close Monday with Mixed Trade

Cotton futures were mixed on Monday with nearby contracts down 1 to 24 points and other contracts up 2 to 23 points. The outside markets were supportive, with crude oil up $2.20/barrel and the US dollar index 398 points lower.

Crop Progress data from NASS showed the US cotton harvest at 63% complete as of November 3, which is now 9% faster than the 5-year average pace.

The Seam reported 3,799 bales of online sales on November 1 at an average price of 68.44 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 35 points on 11/1 at 81.70 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 74 points to 58.54 cents/lb per last Thursday afternoon’s update.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.27, down 6 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 73.76, down 7 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 75.03, down 1 points

