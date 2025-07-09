Stocks

Cotton Bulls Taking Some Back on Wednesday Morning

July 09, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton price action is up 22 to 50 points on Wednesday morning, as July expires today. Futures fell another 50 to 75 points lower on Tuesday. Crude oil was up another 32 cents/barrel at $68.25, with the US dollar index $0.014 higher to $97.155. 

Weekly Crop Progress data showed the US cotton crop at 48% squared, with 14% setting bolls, both 1% behind average. Condition ratings were up 1% to 52% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index steady at 336. Ratings were steady in Texas, with GA improving 9 points.

The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on 7/7 at 79.15. ICE cotton stocks were down 2,335 bales on July 7 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 37,989 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 116 points on Thursday afternoon at 55.34 cents/lb. 

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 64.68, down 71 points, currently unch

Oct 25 Cotton  closed at 66.08, down 71 points, currently up 22 points

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 67.38, down 51 points, currently up 48 points

