Cotton Bulls Pushing Through on Monday

Cotton futures are trading with midday gains of 28 to 60 points so far on Monday, despite outside pressure. Crude oil is down $1.13 /barrel at $67.32, with the US dollar index $0.256 higher to $97.785.

Friday afternoon's Commitment of Traders report showed a total of 3,180 contracts added to the managed money net short position in cotton futures and options. That short stood at 46,090 contracts as of Tuesday.

The Seam showed a total of 538 bales on online sales on Friday at 62 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 15 points on 7/10 at 78.45. ICE cotton stocks were down 824 bales on July 11 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 34,509 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 63 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.71 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.48, up 28 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.01, up 59 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.29, up 54 points

