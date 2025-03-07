News & Insights

Cotton Bulls Pushing Higher at Midday

March 07, 2025 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are up 60 to 154 points so far on Friday. March futures expire today. The outside markets are supportive factors, with crude oil futures up 77 cents/barrel and the US dollar index down another $0.179 on the day.

USDA Export Sales data has total cotton export commitments at 9.852 million RB, a 6% decline from last year. That is 96% of the USDA export forecast and 1% ahead of the average export sales pace. 

Thursday’s online auction from The Seam saw 2,961 bales sold, with an average price of 59.94 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 50 points on 3/6 at 75.45 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up another 55 bales on March 6 with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA slashed their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 201 points to 51.88 cents/lb. 

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 63.9, up 154 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 65.86, up 65 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 66.98, up 65 points

