Cotton Bulls Pushing Back on Turnaround Tuesday

April 15, 2025 — 07:09 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are bouncing on Turnaround Tuesday, with contracts up 65 to 91 points so far. Crude oil futures are down 22 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is back up $0.533 at midday to $99.930.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed the US cotton crop at 5% planted, which is behind the 3% average pace at 8%.

The Seam reported just 863 cash bales sold on 4/14, at an average price of 58.60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points on Monday at 78.10 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 14 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points last week to 53.10 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  is at 65, up 91 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 66.17, up 82 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.59, up 65 points

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

