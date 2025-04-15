Cotton Bulls Pushing Back on Turnaround Tuesday

Cotton futures are bouncing on Turnaround Tuesday, with contracts up 65 to 91 points so far. Crude oil futures are down 22 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is back up $0.533 at midday to $99.930.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed the US cotton crop at 5% planted, which is behind the 3% average pace at 8%.

The Seam reported just 863 cash bales sold on 4/14, at an average price of 58.60 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 20 points on Monday at 78.10 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 14 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points last week to 53.10 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 65, up 91 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.17, up 82 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.59, up 65 points

