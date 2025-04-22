Stocks

Cotton Bulls Pushing Back on Tuesday Morning

April 22, 2025 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Cotton price action is 11 to 28 points higher to start the Tuesday session. Futures bounced off the midday lows but still closed with 14 to 55 points on Monday. Crude oil futures were back down $1.30/barrel, with the US dollar index collapsing $0.999 to $98.044. 

NASS pegged the US cotton crop at 11% planted as of 4/20, now in line with the 5-year average pace. 

The Seam reported 5,685 cash bales sold online on 4/17, at an average price of 62.50 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 35 points on Friday at 77.60 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 17 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 33 points last Thursday to 53.43 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 65.77, down 55 points, currently up 28 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 66.82, down 31 points, currently up 27 points

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 68.3, down 14 points, currently up 15 points

