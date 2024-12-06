Cotton Bulls Pushing Back Higher

Cotton futures are trading with 16 to 19 point losses at the Thursday midday. The outside markets are mixed, with the US dollar index down 425 points and crude oil back down 22 cents/barrel lower.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed 170,663 RB sold for 2024/25 shipment in the week of 11/28, a 3-week low, but up 46.58% from the same week last year. Vietnam was the buyer of 84,300 RB, with 36,700 RB sold to Pakistan. Shipments were tallied at the third largest this MY of 157,546 RB. That was up 20.89% from last week and 13.22% above the same week last year. The largest destination was Pakistan at 31,500 RB, with 24,800 RB to China. Accumulated shipments were still 12.65% back from last year at this time at 2.145 million RB.

October Census data showed cotton shipments excluding linters at 573.156 bales, which was a 14.06% increase from last month and 45.36% above October 2023 and a 4-year high.

The Seam reported 7,289 bales of online sales on December 4 at an average price of 67.62 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Wednesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 15 points on 12/4 at 81.60 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 71.06, down 19 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 72.31, down 19 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 73.27, down 16 points

