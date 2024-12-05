News & Insights

Cotton Bulls Pushing Back Higher

December 05, 2024 — 02:49 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Cotton prices are showing 19 to 23 point gains across the front months to kick off Thursday trade. futures ended the Wednesday session with contracts down 2 to 5 points across the nearbys at the close. The outside markets ended as pressure factors, with the US dollar index coming back to close steady and crude oil back down $1.23/barrel lower after creeping back above $70 overnight.

The Seam reported 3,500 bales of online sales on December 3 at an average price of 63.27 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Monday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 50 points on 12/3 at 81.75 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 162 points last week to 57.53 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton  closed at 71.25, down 2 points, currently up 23 points

May 25 Cotton  closed at 72.5, down 5 points, currently up 19 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 73.43, down 4 points, currently up 20 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.



