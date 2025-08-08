Cotton Bulls Pushing Back on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with 12 to 23 point gains so far on the Friday. The US dollar index is back down $0.189 to $98.040, as crude oil futures are up 26 cents.

The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points at 78.00 cents on August 6. ICE cotton stocks were down 3,375 bales on 8/7 via decertifications, with the certified stocks level at 18,242 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.39 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.08, up 12 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 66.66, up 23 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 68.12, up 22 points

