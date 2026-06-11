Cotton Bulls Push Higher on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are up 50 to 70 points so far on Thursday morning. Futures closed the Wednesday session on a mixed note, with contracts down 16 points to 28 points higher. Crude oil was up $3.65to $91.85/barrel. The US dollar index was up $0.130 at $100.045.

The Cotlook A Index was back up 40 points on 6/9 at 85.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 25,818 bales on June 9 with the certified stocks level at 231,683 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 29 points last week at 63.20 cents/lb.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jul 26 Cotton closed at 71.1, down 16 points, currently up 64 points

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 75.3, unch, currently up 70 points

Mar 27 Cotton closed at 76.6, up 2 points currently up 62 points

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