Stocks

Cotton Bulls Gaining Ground on Tuesday

September 16, 2025 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 34 to 75 points higher across the nearbys at midday on Tuesday. The US dollar index is down $0.635 so far on the day to $96.265, with crude oil futures $1.26 higher. 

NASS reported the US cotton crop 50% with bolls opening as of Sunday, with harvest listed at 9%. Crop condition ratings were down 2% to 52%, as the Brugler500 index was back at 344, a 5 point drop on the week. Ratings in TX were down 4 points with GA slipping 4 points as well.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The Seam reported 1,791 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 64.64 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points at 78.10 cents on September 15. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/15, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points on Thursday at 54.10 cents/lb. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 65.76, up 34 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.59, up 75 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 69.47, up 72 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.