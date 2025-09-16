Cotton Bulls Gaining Ground on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 34 to 75 points higher across the nearbys at midday on Tuesday. The US dollar index is down $0.635 so far on the day to $96.265, with crude oil futures $1.26 higher.

NASS reported the US cotton crop 50% with bolls opening as of Sunday, with harvest listed at 9%. Crop condition ratings were down 2% to 52%, as the Brugler500 index was back at 344, a 5 point drop on the week. Ratings in TX were down 4 points with GA slipping 4 points as well.

The Seam reported 1,791 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 64.64 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points at 78.10 cents on September 15. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/15, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down another 21 points on Thursday at 54.10 cents/lb.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.76, up 34 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.59, up 75 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.47, up 72 points

