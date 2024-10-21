Cotton Bulls Gaining Ground on Monday

Cotton futures are trading 91 to 99 points higher so far on the session. The outside markets are mixed, with crude oil back up $1.29/barrel and the US dollar index 443 points higher.

Commitment of Traders data showed managed money in cotton futures and options adding 741 contracts to their net short as of Tuesday to 12,664 contracts.

The Seam reported 540 bales of online sales on October 18 at an average price of 62.15 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on October 18 at 82.35 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 117 points on Thursday to 59.24 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 74.08, up 99 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 75.44, up 91 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 76.4, up 93 points

