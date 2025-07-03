Cotton Bulls Gain Ground on Wednesday

Cotton futures closed out the Wednesday session with contracts up 40 to 60 points. Crude oil was up $2.09/barrel at $67.54, with the US dollar index $0.032 lower to $96.435.

Earlier today, President Trump announced a trade deal with Vietnam, stating the country is charging no tariffs on US goods. Nearly 24.8% of all US cotton export commitments for 2024/25 have been for Vietnam.

The Seam reported 97 bales sold in the Tuesday online auction at an average price of 64 cents. The Cotlook A Index was back down 125 points on 7/1 at 78.90. ICE cotton stocks were down 195 on July 1 via decertification, with a certified stocks level of 40,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 15 points last Thursday at 54.18 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.77, up 49 points,

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 68.17, up 49 points,

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 68.63, up 60 points

