Cotton Builds Carry on Monday Trading

The December cotton contract ended the day 18 points lower as the other front months were 44 to 55 points in the black. Cotton futures had added risk premium alongside most commodities following the Hamas attack on Israel, but faded through the day session. Dec closed 180 points off the session high, and March faded from the daily high by 115 points.

The weekly Crop Progress update will be delayed until tomorrow in recognition of Columbus / Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/6 was another 40 points weaker to 96.65. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were shown at 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 88.6, up 41 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 89.5, up 55 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 89.35, up 55 points

