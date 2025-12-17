Stocks

Cotton Bouncing on Wednesday Morning

December 17, 2025 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton are trading with a midweek bounce, as contracts are up 22 to 31 points higher at midday. Crude oil futures are 88 cents per barrel higher at $56.15. The US dollar index is $0.141 higher to $97.935. 

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 5,155 bales at an average price of 61.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on 12/15 at 73.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 78 bales on December 16 with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 63.41, up 31 points,

May 26 Cotton  is at 64.53, up 27 points,

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 65.6, up 22 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.