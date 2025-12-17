Cotton Bouncing on Wednesday Morning

Cotton are trading with a midweek bounce, as contracts are up 22 to 31 points higher at midday. Crude oil futures are 88 cents per barrel higher at $56.15. The US dollar index is $0.141 higher to $97.935.
Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed sales of 5,155 bales at an average price of 61.24 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 5 points on 12/15 at 73.90 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 78 bales on December 16 with the certified stocks level at 12,396 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.39 cents/lb last week. It will be updated again on Thursday.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 63.41, up 31 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 64.53, up 27 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 65.6, up 22 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Grain, Cotton Futures Markets Look Heavy. What Could Give Them a Lift This Week?
- Is Cotton a Buy Before the End of 2025?
- Get Ready for a Big USDA Data Week in the Wobbly Grain Markets
- Wheat Prices Are Falling on Supply Concerns Amid Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks. Make This 1 Trade Now.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.