Cotton Bouncing on Monday

Cotton futures were up 38 to 94 points on Monday. Active December is leading the way up 94 points. The outside markets were mixed, with Crude Oil down $1.04 per barrel, with the US dollar index down 279 points, adding a little support.

Weekly Crop Progress data indicated 15% of the US cotton crop planted a of 4/28, a 4% move on the week and 1% ahead of the 5-year average pace.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 2,166 bales on April 26 at 183,596 bales. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on April 26 at 87.80 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 85 points to 61.33 last Thursday and is in effect through this Thursday.

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.02, up 62 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.52, up 62 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 78.25, up 94 points

