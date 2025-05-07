Cotton Bouncing Higher on Wednesday AM Trade

Cotton price action showing some strength on Wednesday morning, with gains of 50 to 65 points. May expires today. Futures saw losses of 40 to 60 points across the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil prices are rallying back, up $1.96/barrel. The US dollar index was down $0.570 to $99.070.

Later on Tuesday, China and the US agreed to a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland on Saturday. The meeting will take place between Treasury Secretary Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.

Crop Progress data showed 21% of the US cotton crop planted as of 5/4, faster than the 20% average planting pace. That does lag the 23% pace from last year. Planting in TX was 3 points ahead of average at 25%, with GA at 13% planted.

Census data shows cotton exports excluding linters totaling 1.834 million bales for March, which was up 31.45% from February and 12.24% larger than the same month in 2024.

The 5/52 online auction from The Seam showed sales of just 24 bales at an average price of 63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on Friday at 77.25. ICE cotton stocks were down 528 bales on May 5 due to decertification, with a certified stocks level of 14,049 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 6 points last week to 54.94 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 71.94, up 159 points, currently unch

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.83, down 59 points, currently up 64 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 69.52, down 46 points, currently up 56 points

