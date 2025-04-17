Cotton Bouncing Back on Wednesday

Cotton futures are showing midday gains of 27 to 72 points on Wednesday. Crude oil futures are up $1.07/barrel at midday, with the US dollar index back down $0.717 to $99.245.

The Seam reported 4,340 cash bales sold on 4/15, at an average price of 64.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 170 points on Tuesday at 76.40 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 15 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points last week to 53.10 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 65.8, up 72 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.51, up 39 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.87, up 27 points

