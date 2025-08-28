Cotton Bouncing Back Ahead of Export Sales Report

Cotton price action is up 59 to 70 points early on Thursday. Futures closed out Wednesday with losses limited to just 23 to 9 points in the nearbys. The outside markets are supportive factors, as the US dollar index is back down $0.037 on the day to $98.085, with crude oil futures $0.61 higher.

The Seam reported a total of 1,709 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 63.91 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 26. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/26, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points last week at 55.53 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday afternoon.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.41, down 6 points, currently up 59 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.68, down 3 points, currently up 70 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.44, down 9 points, currently up 70 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.