Cotton Board Rallying Triple Digits

Cotton futures are rallying by triple digits with 92 to 229 point gains across the front months so far. December nearly saw 84 cents at the session high. That left Dec at the highest mark since May.

The Cotlook A Index was 90 cents higher to 92.40 cents/lb for 7/18. The AWP is 64.94 cents/lb and will be updated after tomorrow’s close. ICE certified stocks dropped by 4,137 to 4,789 bales on 7/17.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 83.31, up 106 points,

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 83.28, up 106 points,

May 24 Cotton closed at 83.12, up 92 points

