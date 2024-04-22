Cotton Begins Monday with Gains

The cotton market is trading 37 to 96 points higher so far this morning. Futures were mostly higher on Friday, with the exception of a couple ’25 contracts. Most were up 3 to 59 points on the day, led by the nearbys. Crude oil futures had a volatile Friday session and closed up 46 cents after fading the overnight highs.

Commitment of Traders data confirmed a mass exodus of the managed money long in cotton futures in options in the week that ended on 4/16, of 25,890 contracts. That was the largest Tuesday/Tuesday bear move since CFTC started the data series back in 2006 taking the net long down to just 36,142 contracts.

ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,351 bales on April 18 at 176,083 bales. The Cotlook A Index was down another 160 points to 87.35 cents/lb on April 18. The AWP dropped another 325 points to 62.18 yesterday and is good through next Thursday.

May 24 Cotton closed at 78.69, up 59 points, currently up 96 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.02, up 41 points, currently up 91 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 77.55, up 14 points, currently up 40 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

