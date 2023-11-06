News & Insights

Cotton Bears Still Pushing Futures Lower

November 06, 2023 — 12:56 pm EST

The midday cotton market is another 16 to 98 points weaker for Monday. That is working towards the 6th loss over the past 7 sessions for a net 613 point loss in Dec. 

USDA reported 809,452 bales of upland cotton was classed this week and 9,770 bales of pima. That had the all cotton season total at 3.407m bales, compares to 4.123m bales last year. 

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points higher on 11/3 to 91.8 cents. The weekly Cotton Market Review from USDA showed 10,167 bales were sold at spot during the week for an average price of 76.73 cents/lb. USDA’s FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 61 points to 68.11 cents/lb. 

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 78.61, down 101 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 81.43, down 69 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 82.5, down 68 points

