Cotton Backing Off, Still Higher for the Day

After the initial triple digit gains out of the weekend, the nearby cotton board is 20 to 46 points in the black for midday. Cotton futures had added risk premium alongside most commodities following the Hamas attack on Israel. December is down by 19 points for the midday print, and is 182 points off the day’s high as the new lead month contract.

The weekly Crop Progress update will be delayed until tomorrow in recognition of Columbus / Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The Cotlook A Index for 10/6 was another 40 points weaker to 96.65. The updated AWP for cotton was 72.36 cents/lb, up 9 points for the week. ICE Certified Stocks were shown at 39,817 bales on 10/04.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.47, up 28 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 89.28, up 33 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 89.03, up 23 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.