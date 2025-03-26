Cotton Back to Weakness at Tuesday’s Midday

Cotton futures are showing 21 to 35 point losses so far at Tuesday’s midday. The outside factors are again mixed, with crude oil futures down 24 cents/barrel and the US dollar index $0.176 lower so far on the day.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimate next Monday’s Prospective Planting report to show 9.9 million cotton acres. The range is from 8.8 to 10.5 million acres.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed another 672 bales in online sales on 3/24 at an average price of 54.91 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on Monday at 77.50 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on March 21, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. Last week’s update to the USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP), saw an increase of 87 points on Thursday afternoon to 54.63 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 65.07, down 35 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.68, down 35 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.72, down 21 points

