Cotton Back to Slightly Higher Trade

Cotton futures are showing slight 3 to 5 point gains so far in the nearbys. The outside markets are mixed, with the crude oil back up $2.48/barrel and the US dollar index 200 points higher.

The weekly Export Sales report this morning showed another slow week of sales at 89,608 RB in the week of 10/3. That was down 6.51% from the week prior but not quite to the MY low level from a couple weeks back. Vietnam was the top buyer of 56,600 RB, with Mexico next in line at 11,700 MT. Shipments were at 95,113 RB, back down from the previous week by 11.17%. Pakistan was the top destination of 24,700 RB, with 13,600 MT shipped to Mexico.

The Seam reported 277 bales of online sales on October 9 at an average price of 69.76 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was back down 110 points on October 9 at 84.00 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points last week to 60.81 cents/lb and will be updated later today.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 74.39, up 3 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 75.75, up 5 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 76.53, up 4 points

