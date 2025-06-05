Cotton Back to Mixed Trade on Thursday Morning

Cotton price action is higher in the nearbys and slightly weaker in the deferreds. Futures were falling on Wednesday with contracts down 70 to 106 points at the final bell. Crude oil prices were down 66 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index back down $0.404 to $98.755.

The next week is looking for precip across much of TX to the East Coast according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.

Tuesday’s auction from The Seam showed 1,957 bales sold at an average price of 62.04 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up another 115 points on 6/3 at 78.60. ICE cotton stocks were steady on June 3, with a certified stocks level of 53,700 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 32 points last week at 53.84 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 64.99, down 106 points, currently up 5 points

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.41, down 70 points, currently up 7 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.77, down 76 points, currently down 3 points

