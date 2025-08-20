Cotton Back to Mixed Midday Action

Cotton price futures are trading with thin October up 67 points and other contracts down 3 to 8 points. The outside markets are supportive on Wednesday, as US dollar index was down $0.084 on the day to $98.035 and crude oil futures were up $1.05

The Seam reported 692 bales sold in the Tuesday online auction at an average price of 63 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 15 points at 79.30 cents on August 18. ICE cotton stocks were down 1,011 bales on 8/19, with the certified stocks level at 16,006 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 66 points last week at 55.05 cents/lb. It will be updated again on Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.92, up 67 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.48, down 8 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.16, down 3 points

