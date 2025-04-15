Cotton Back to Mixed Action on Tuesday Morning

Cotton prices are mixed early on Tuesday, with old crop contracts up 1 to 4 points and new crop down 5 to 7 points. Futures posted Monday losses of 157 to 180 point, weakness crept back into the market. Crude oil futures were up 6 cents/barrel. The US dollar index continues to fall, closing down $0.452 at $99.440.

Weekly Crop Progress data showed the US cotton crop at 5% planted, which is behind the 3% average pace at 8%.

The Seam reported just 31 cash bales sold on 4/11, at an average price of 56 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 25 points on Friday at 78.30 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were down 10 bales on decertification on April 11 to a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points last week to 53.10 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton closed at 64.09, down 180 points, currently up 4 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.35, down 166 points, currently up 1 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.94, down 157 points, currently down 5 points

