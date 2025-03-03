Cotton Back to Higher Trade on Monday Morning

Cotton futures are trading with contracts up 50 to 80 points so far on Monday AM Trade. They settled the Friday session with contracts down 129 to 135 points in the front months. May lost 209 points (-3.1%) last week. The outside markets were pressure factors. Crude oil futures were down 40 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index $0.329 higher on the day.

Managed money spec traders were adding another 11,067 contracts to their net short as of 2/25, to a record net short of 68,453 contracts.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed 4,795 bales in online sales on February 27, with an average price of 59.13 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down another 50 points on 2/27 at 77.50 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on Thursday with the current level of certified stocks at 12,653 bales. The USDA cut back their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 78 points to 53.89 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 63.88, down 132 points, currently unch

May 25 Cotton closed at 65.25, down 135 points, currently up 75 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 66.39, down 129 points, currently up 68 points

