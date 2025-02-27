Cotton Back to Higher Thursday AM Price Action

Cotton prices are up 35 to 48 points so far on Thursday morning. Futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts down 40 to 59 points across most nearby contracts. The outside markets were pressure factors. Crude oil futures were down 10 cents/barrel, with the US dollar index back up $0.202 on the day.

USDA’s armchair estimates for the 2025 cotton crop were released via their Outlook Forum this morning, with acreage on par with estimates at 10 million acres. The overall ending stocks projection was tallied at 4.8 million bales.

Commodity Bulletin:

The Seam showed 3,282 bales in online sales on February 25, with an average price of 62.14 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 60 points on 2/24 at 78.50 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Tuesday at 1,732 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) last week by 68 points to 54.67 cents/lb. It will be updated later this afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 65.37, down 59 points, currently up 39 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 66.87, down 50 points, currently up 41 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 67.87, down 43 points, currently up 48 points

