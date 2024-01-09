Cotton at Overnight Highs in AM Trades

The morning cotton quotes show futures are at or near their overnight highs with 50 point gains. Front month cotton prices closed off their highs but still 5 to 23 points in the black on Monday. March futures were 108 points over the Dec contract at the close, and closed with a 187 point carry to July.

The Seam reported 6,275 bales were sold online on 1/5 for an average gross price of 74.29. The Cotlook A Index was 91.40 on 1/2, UNCH from the day prior. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 80.42, up 23 points, currently up 50 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 81.49, up 14 points, currently up 53 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 82.29, up 14 points, currently up 47 points

